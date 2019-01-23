Groundbreaking set for new high school

The Jackson County Board of Education will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new high school in West Jackson Thursday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m.  
The event will be held on the new school’s property, which is bordered by Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd., with the entrance for the groundbreaking on the Hwy. 332 side of the property.
See the full story in the Jan. 23 issue of The Jackson Herald.
