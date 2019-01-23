GDOT awards resurfacing, bridge bids

Georgia’s Department of Transportation recently awarded a resurfacing project and bridge replacement project in the area.
The resurfacing project includes a 17-miles stretch that spans Barrow, Gwinnett and Jackson counties. Crews will resurface State Route 124 beginning northeast of SR 20 and extending south of SR 53. This project was awarded to E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc. and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30.
The GDOT also awarded a $2.8 million bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge on SR 82 Spur over the North Oconee River will be replaced by Talley Construction of Rossville.
It will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured for six months. It is expected to be complete by March 31, 2020.
Specific lane closures and work schedules for these projects will be announced as they become available.
