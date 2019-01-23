Ron Garren’s first win as a head high school basketball coach came in November 1982 with Winder-Barrow High School.
A little more than 36 years later on Tuesday, in his 32nd season as a head coach and 40th overall in coaching, Garren notched win No. 400 at home as the Bulldoggs held off crosstown rival Apalachee 58-52 after a late rally by the Wildcats.
Garren, of a strong statistical mind, wasn’t caught off guard at the final buzzer, but he was mobbed by teammates and assistant coaches. He was presented the game ball with “400” written on it and was joined at half-court by his wife, Karen, and daughter, Kimberly.
“It’s a great win and to do this here, where I started as a head coach 36 years ago and where my family grew up, it’s a special place,” said Garren, who was more concerned about the immediate implications of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA win over the Wildcats and the confidence boost it provided his team.
“We’ve had a long season,” said Garren, whose team improved to 7-15 overall and 2-5 in region play with the victory, “but these guys have never given up. We’ve played the best teams really tough; we just haven’t been able to finish it.
“Give Apalachee credit. They hung in there, but tonight I think we played the last quarter and a half not to lose instead of playing to win. And that’s something we’ll address the next couple of practices.”
The Bulldoggs, who avenged a 71-55 loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 5, jumped out to a 27-18 halftime lead and eventually stretched that cushion to 41-21 with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter.
But Apalachee (9-13, 2-5) fought its way back into the game, largely on the shoulders of junior guard Jamonte Wallace, who scored 14 second-half points and finished with a game-high 23. The Wildcats used a 16-6 run to get within two points when Rayne Knowles laid in one off the glass to make it 52-50 with 2:47 to play.
Following a 10-second violation call on Winder-Barrow on the ensuing possession, Apalachee had a chance to take the lead but missed a shot. The Bulldoggs got six clutch free throws — four from Tyreek Perkins and two from Cam Stillwell — to seal it.
“We really stressed our man to man defense coming out of the gate and that game plan went really well in the first half,” Garren said. “But in the second half, instead of playing our solid defense, we kind of spread out their 3-point shooters. (Jamonte Wallace) is a tremendous player. When we stopped crowding inside the 3-point line and created driving lanes for him, he was hard to stop. He almost willed them back into a victory, but we did enough down the stretch to win.”
Tyreek Perkins led the Bulldoggs with 14 points. Forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa scored 13 points, including two big 3-pointers in the second quarter, while Rico Thomas added 7 and Timmy Pressley contributed 7 off the bench.
“Tyreek came up big for us and I was real proud of him,” Garren said. “He’s a winner. He’s having to play out of position due to our lack of size but he gets the job done. And Timmy and Isaiah did a really good job for us, and we needed that because we’ve been missing something out of that spot on the floor lately.
“It was a huge win for us. Now we’ve got to go figure out a way to beat a Habersham Central team, which has improved a lot, Friday night.”
Garren is now 400-394 for his career and is 242-214 during two stints at Winder-Barrow totaling 19 seasons. He began his career at Hart County, where he was an assistant for three years, before becoming the head coach at Winder-Barrow, where he went 205-105 in 13 seasons. In his time as a head coach at Winder-Barrow, Jackson County, Central Gwinnett and Monroe Area, his teams have won three region titles, qualified for the state playoffs 13 times and advanced to five Sweet Sixteens, three Elite Eights and one Final Four.
As the tight fourth quarter unfolded Tuesday, it was Kimberly Garren who looked more nervous as she paced up and down behind the basket closest to the Winder-Barrow teams’ locker rooms.
“That was a big win for our guys. They needed to beat Apalachee to help their standing and he deserves that,” she said of her father. “He has worked his butt off to try to rebuild the program here. Not many people put in the time to get to 400 wins so it’s amazing. He’s a great man to look up to.”
Kimberly is now in her second year as head coach of the Winder-Barrow girls, which she said has been a special honor at the same time her father coaches the final years of his career.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “When I started this whole life outside of college thing, I didn’t know if I wanted to teach and coach and then I decided I did. This has meant the world to me and my mother and sister for both of us to be coaching here at the same time.”
