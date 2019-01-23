Basketball: Lady Knights fall to John Milledge, beat LCA

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s varsity girls basketball team ran into what very well may be the best team in GISA Region 4-AAA last Friday.
The Lady Knights dropped a 50-21 home contest to John Milledge Academy to slip to 1-3 in region play.
“John Milledge is a team we will have to play very well against to have a chance,” coach Julie Cavoretto said.
“We didn’t talk a lot about how strong John Milledge was leading up to the game but our girls seemed to be a little reserved and maybe a little intimidated.”
Freshman Jadyn Goddard finished with 6 points for BCA while senior Stella Byrd added 5 points.
“John Milledge used a 1-3-1 defense on us and it was effective,” Cavoretto said. “It is something that is tough for us to simulate in practice.”
The past few days have seen the Lady Knights dealt an unusual hand as head coach Mike Griggs resigned his position less than a season into the job. School officials said Griggs’ departure was a mutual decision on the coach and school’s part.
Cavoretto, who was in her first season as the varsity assistant, has stepped into the interim head coaching role.
“The girls have responded well to the coaching change,” she said. “We will continue to work hard in practice to be prepared for our upcoming opponents.”
BCA won 53-30 at Loganville Christian on Tuesday to improve to 10-10 overall and 2-3 in region play and will host Augusta Prep in region action Friday.
