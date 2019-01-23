Basketball: BCA boys dealt first region loss, bounce back with win at LCA

The Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights boys basketball team suffered its first region loss of the season after falling to John Milledge Academy by 10 points last Friday.
Despite leading by seven points in the third quarter BCA was unable to close the deal and remain undefeated in GISA Region 4-AAA play. Coach Robert Strong said the game was closer than the final 56-46 tally indicated.
“We have to learn to play well and to be able to respond when a good opponent makes a run on us,” Strong said. “We led throughout the first three quarters.”
Ray Peevy paced the Knights with 16 points in the region contest.
“We are just inexperienced at being in that position,” Strong said. “Other than the Loganville Christian game we have not been in a big region matchup. This is the first time our players are experiencing being on the winning side.”
Turnovers down the stretch also hurt BCA.
“I believe we will have a good chance in the rematch with them,” Strong said. “We will make some adjustments. We are continuing to improve and are on the right path. Our goal at the start of the season was to make the playoffs for the first time in AAA. We also wanted to be able to compete for a region title. We have come a long way from a couple of seasons ago.”
The Knights bounced back Tuesday with a thrilling 42-41 win at Loganville Christian to improve to 17-4 overall and 4-1 in region play entering Friday’s home game with Augusta Prep. They still have a strong chance to finish at the top of the region and are looking for a high seed for the state playoffs.
“This team has accomplished a great deal this season,” Strong said. “We hope to rebound this week and get back on the winning side.”
