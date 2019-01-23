It goes down as a loss in the scorebook, but the East Jackson girls’ basketball team turned out one of the most memorable efforts in the program’s 11-year history.
Short on depth, the Eagles (7-15, 2-7 Region 8-AAA) played their starting five the entire game and nearly pulled off a stunning upset of fifth-ranked Hart County (16-5, 7-2 Region 8-AAA), losing 54-53 Tuesday at home.
A potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer from Kenzie Whitehead rimmed out.
“We had the shot at the buzzer to win it but it hit back iron,” said coach Donnie Byrom, whose team lost to Hart County 77-30 back in December. “My iron five played the entire game. I hate moral victories but at their place we kept it close for a quarter and here we were up 10 in the middle of the third quarter. They hit some big shots late but we always rallied back. I hate it that the girls didn't get to feel that thrill of victory, but they are learning to be resilient and to execute a game plan and to believe in their teammates’ talents.”
Maurissa Thomas led the Eagles with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Haven Rollins finished with 15 points and eight boards. Abbie Howington enjoyed a strong floor game with seven points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. East Jackson finished with 39 rebounds on the night.
“We had a few kids that stepped up on the boards, and we were on a pace for school record rebounding early, but fatigue hurts our finish on rebounding and that was a key to us getting behind,” Byrom said. “They just got too many rebound put-backs. We stopped their initial shot over and over.”
Western Kentucky signee Torrion Starks led Hart County with 21 points. Tanyia Alexander added 14 points.
Hart County was coming off a 77-63 win over previously top-ranked Morgan County on Jan. 15 and a 30-point win over Monroe Area this past Friday, but the Eagles led most of the night Tuesday.
Hart County took the lead late, but East Jackson put itself in a position to win the game when Howington passed the ball to Whitehead for a 3-point attempt from the wing with time expiring.
“I am proud of the girls and their efforts tonight,” Byrom said. “The fans got their money's worth. I just wished we could have found one more basket and that Kenzie could have felt the thrill of that shot going in. Abbie made a great pass and gave us a shot at it. If they keep working hard that feeling will come.”
East Jackson will take on top-ranked Jefferson (19-2, 8-1) on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
