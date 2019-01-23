Seabolt named BOE chairman

Anthony Seabolt has been named chairman of the Banks County Board of Education.
The BOE members unanimously voted at a meeting Thursday night for Seabolt to serve in the position.
Shane Roberts was elected to serve as vice chairman of the BOE.
The chairman and vice chairman are elected from the BOE members each January to serve for one year.
For more news from the BOE, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
