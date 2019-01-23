BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clinton scores 37 to lead Panthers past Franklin Co.

Kalib Clinton had another career-best night, scoring 37 points Tuesday to lead Jackson County (10-11, 1-8) to an 81-72 home victory over Franklin County.
The win marked the Panthers' first region victory of the season.
Cam Shaw added 25 points as Jackson County avenged a 64-57 loss to the Lions back in December.
Jackson County travels to Morgan County Friday (8:30 p.m.) and Commerce Saturday (6:30 p.m.) before a Tuesday road game with rival East Jackson (7:30 p.m.).
