After dropping three of four to start region play, the Commerce Lady Tigers got back in the win column last week with a 52-42 win over Tallulah Falls at home.
“The win against Tallulah was definitely a big one,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “I was most impressed with how our girls put a tough weekend behind them and came out ready to play.”
The team went 17 of 22 from the free-throw line. The difference maker, though, according to Puckett, was the team didn’t let an early 10-point deficit bring them down.
“Both teams went through periods of scoring droughts, but our defensive intensity never let up,” Puckett added, “and that was big the last minute of the game when things were all tied up.”
Bryanna Sanders led the way in the win with a 19-point performance. Jeanece Smith added 12 points and Maggie Mullis scored eight points.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers lost a close 40-35 region battle to Towns County, who’s undefeated in Region 8-A play. Puckett said Towns County “may be playing better” than any team in the region at the moment.
“Their best shooter had four 3-pointers against us in the first half,” Puckett said. “We adjusted defensively at halftime and held her to just five points with no 3-pointers in the second half, but the damage was done.
“Combine that with a poor shooting night and we just could never get over the hump. We had opportunities late in the game to tie or even take the lead but just couldn’t get a break. We also didn’t shoot as well as we did the previous game from the free-throw line. Still, we took one of the top teams in the region down to the wire and felt good about the effort in both games last week.”
This week, Commerce plays Athens Academy and in-county rival Jackson County.
“The team is just focused on one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time,” Puckett said.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers split against Tallulah Falls, Towns
