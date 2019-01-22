BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers see improvement in losses

Going into last week’s games against Tallulah Falls and Towns County, the Commerce Tigers were coming off blowout losses to Lakeview Academy and Prince Avenue Christian.
Both games were decided by 29 and 17 points, respectively. But against Tallulah Falls and Towns County, the Tigers started as well as they had all season, according to head coach Russ Gregg. The problem: they couldn’t sustain the start for four quarters.
The Tigers lost to Tallulah Falls 83-74 and Towns County 56-44.
“Against Tallulah, we shot 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from the three-point line, which was our best output of the season,” Gregg said. “However, we couldn’t get stops down the stretch and they made seven out of eight free throws in the last two minutes.”
The Tigers were led by Jalen Dorsey and Creed Dunbar in the loss. Dorsey scored 25 points and Dunbar dropped 24 points.
“It was great to see Jalen and Creed step up and have good weeks,” Gregg said. “Those two have a lot of pressure on them when it comes to scoring.”
Against Towns County, Dunbar scored 16 of the team’s 44 points. Dorsey scored 12. Both were the scoring leaders in the 12-point loss.
Gregg said the first half against Towns County was the team’s “best defensive half” of the season. The Tigers held Towns County to one 3-pointer. But in the second half, the team “struggled” to find offense.
“We have really been playing very competitive basketball and I like the growth that I am seeing,” Gregg said. “It can be very frustrating when you aren’t winning games, but it its a process and we are continuing to give everything we have.”
The Tigers play Athens Academy and Jackson County this Friday and Saturday.
