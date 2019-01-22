BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons suffer region road loss at Franklin Co.

Tuesday, January 22. 2019
Jefferson fell down by 16 points late in the second quarter at Franklin County and couldn’t dig its way out in a 75-65 region loss to the Lions Friday.
Tryston Norman paced the Dragons with 15 points off five 3-pointers. Jacob Radaker added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kam Robinson had 11 points and five assists.
Franklin County outscored Jefferson 28-18 in the paint, and the Dragons shot just 33.9 percent from the field.
Jefferson enjoyed a sharp night at the free throw line, going 13-for-15, but Franklin County did as well, and made it there more frequently, shooting 22-of-26.
Jefferson trailed 18-17 after a quarter, but Franklin County opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and put together a 10-2 run later in the quarter to build a 43-27 lead late in the period. The Lions led 43-30 at the half.
Jefferson cut the Franklin County lead down to five briefly in the fourth quarter but never got any closer.
