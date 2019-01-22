Jefferson fell down by 16 points late in the second quarter at Franklin County and couldn’t dig its way out in a 75-65 region loss to the Lions Friday.
Tryston Norman paced the Dragons with 15 points off five 3-pointers. Jacob Radaker added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kam Robinson had 11 points and five assists.
Franklin County outscored Jefferson 28-18 in the paint, and the Dragons shot just 33.9 percent from the field.
Jefferson enjoyed a sharp night at the free throw line, going 13-for-15, but Franklin County did as well, and made it there more frequently, shooting 22-of-26.
Jefferson trailed 18-17 after a quarter, but Franklin County opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and put together a 10-2 run later in the quarter to build a 43-27 lead late in the period. The Lions led 43-30 at the half.
Jefferson cut the Franklin County lead down to five briefly in the fourth quarter but never got any closer.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons suffer region road loss at Franklin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry