WRESTLING: Panthers earn another top-four finish at state duals

Four seems to be a magic number of sorts for Jackson County wrestling.
The Panthers completed their fourth-straight trip to the state duals in Macon last week, finishing in the top four for the fourth-straight year.
“This senior class has placed every single year,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “That’s a heck of a legacy that they’re leaving behind.”
Powers said a fourth-place finish or better must be program standard moving forth.
“That’s just tasking our younger guys,” Powers said. “We’re going to graduate some this year, and we’ve got some younger guys that are going to step into the lineup for us next year coming out of the middle school.”
In a stacked Class AAA, Jackson County fell to Sonoraville, 37-21, Saturday in the consolation finals to finish behind the Phoenix, as well as Jefferson and North Hall, which faced off against each other for the state title.
“The three teams in front of us, they’re tough,” Powers said. “They’re really tough. I put us right there with them. We’re an extremely tough team as well.”
Despite the final 16-point margin against Sonoraville, Jackson County wrestled a close match, dropping four bouts by two points or less, including one that extended to overtime.
“We’ve got to figure out how to get those back in our direction to win these kind of duals,” Powers said. “But more importantly moving forward, we’ve got to learn how to win those one and two-point matches for individual (tournaments).”
The Phoenix won 10 of the 14 pairings in the consolation finals, but Jackson County picked up bonus points in the majority of its wins with Devonte Stephens (220), Jett Gonzales (113) and Kaden Andreasen (160) all winning via pin fall. Joey Sosebee (106) earned Jackson County’s other win with a 7-4 decision.
“I felt like we wrestled very well,” Powers said. “We didn’t switch a couple of decisions … there were probably two or three matches that could have flipped that could have made a difference right there, made it a heck of a lot closer.”
Powers said his team “wrestled them tough.”
“I asked my kids to go out and go to war today and go to battle, and that’s what they did,” he said.
The highlight of the tournament for Jackson County came prior to that match when the Panthers routed Lumpkin County 58-12 in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning.
Jackson County rolled through the Indians’ lineup, winning 11 of 14 bouts with seven pin falls. Stephens (220), Jonathan Fountain (285), Sosebee (106), Gonzales (120), Christian Soto (126), Nathan McArter (132) and Spencer Blake (138) each recorded pins, and Jared Love (152) earned a bonus victory with a major-decision (12-0). Tyler Wester (195), Dalton Hunsinger (113) and Andreasen (160) each won by decision.
Powers called the win “the exclamation point” of the tournament.
“That’s the attitude I’m talking about, that’s the passion, that’s the desire to win, to get after somebody’s tail,” he said. “That’s the match I wanted. That’s the match we needed to have, and we had it at the right moment … It really could have been a six-point dual but we ended up blowing the doors. I’m extremely proud of these kids.”
The Panthers were relegated to the consolation rounds after a 43-18 loss to eventual state runner-up North Hall Friday night. Jackson County opened with a 47-26 win over Coahulla Creek Thursday in what Powers considered a somewhat uninspired performance.
“We wrestled well against Coahulla Creek; we came up with a win,” he said. “I just felt like we were flat.”
Jackson County, after hosting its final duals match of the season tonight (Wednesday), will transition to its traditional season and begin adjusting its lineup accordingly. The traditional area tournament is ahead Feb. 1-2 at Morgan County.
“Our biggest focus is going to be fixing small things and figuring out how to win a one-point match,” Powers said.
