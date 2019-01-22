JCCHS football group in the spotlight for community service volunteer efforts

A group of Jackson County football players will receive national and even international exposure for their community service outreach efforts.
The seven-member group — made up of Nick Griffin, Micah Vincent, Jonathon Fountain, Eli Vincent, Nate Vincent, Anthony Wingfield, Seth Farmer and Evan Giroux — works closely with Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) and will be included in a segment airing world-wide Jan. 30 on Discovery ED about the NFL Play 60 program. Giroux was interviewed by former NFL player Stevie Baggs for the program.
The group will be interviewed again on Jan. 30 during festivities for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
Additionally, the players have been asked to take part in a unified flag football day at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 29.
“It will be a week of fun for these boys,” said Celeste Griffin, who coordinates the Jackson County football community service program.
The football program began the community service group nine years ago but was vamped-up under former head coach Brandon Worley, who pushed for more players to get involved.
Partnering with seven athletes from Henry County, the group assists Special Olympics Georgia with its tennis, basketball, bowling and flag football events as well as serving as mentors and chaperones. The group works the fall, winter and summer state Special Olympic Games, and local Special Olympic Games.
Griffin said the players are “beyond excited” to be part of the Super Bowl festivities. Organizers of Special Olympics Georgia were asked by the NFL to select a group to be interviewed and SOGA chose the Jackson County football community service group due in large part to its involvement with the SOGA flag football games.
The community service group just wrapped up its work with the Special Olympics Winter Indoor Games, but the players’ volunteer efforts aren’t limited to the Special Olympics. They’ve also mowed grass for the elderly and worked with Habitat for Humanity.
