John Wiley Beatty, Sr., 92, formerly of Talmo, entered into rest Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Mr. Beatty was born in Talmo, a son of the late James Morgan Beatty and the late Leona Bramlette Beatty. In addition to his parents, Mr. Beatty is preceded by a daughter, Judy Smith.
Survivors include a son, John Beatty, Jr. and his wife Edith of Talmo; three daughters, Pat Conner and her husband Gene of Jonesboro, Bobbi Nabors and her husband Mike of Jefferson, and Connie Carithers and her husband Mike of Winder; sister, Betty Fisher and her husband Earl of Fayetteville; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, with Mr. Beatty’s nephew, Gerald Beatty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
John Wiley Beatty, Sr. (01-20-19)
