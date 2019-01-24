Richard Lee Hoyt Jr. (Ricky) (01-20-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, January 24. 2019
Ricky Hoyt, 65, of Danielsville, passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, at Elbert Memorial Hospital.
Ricky was a native to Oconee County. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Hoyt; son, Rip Hoyt; parents, Richard and Frances Hoyt; sister, Ann Hoyt; brothers, Wayne Hoyt, and Donnie Hoyt, and his beloved dogs.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and David Shelnutt; nephew, Dawson Shelnutt; brother, John Hoyt; niece, April Hoyt; and stepmother, Sophie Hoyt.
Central Cremation of Pendergrass is in charge of the final arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.