Richard Lee Hoyt Jr. (Ricky) (01-20-19)

Ricky Hoyt, 65, of Danielsville, passed away on Jan. 20, 2019, at Elbert Memorial Hospital.
Ricky was a native to Oconee County. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Hoyt; son, Rip Hoyt; parents, Richard and Frances Hoyt; sister, Ann Hoyt; brothers, Wayne Hoyt, and Donnie Hoyt, and his beloved dogs.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and David Shelnutt; nephew, Dawson Shelnutt; brother, John Hoyt; niece, April Hoyt; and stepmother, Sophie Hoyt.
Central Cremation of Pendergrass is in charge of the final arrangements.
