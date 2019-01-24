Luther Drake (01-22-19)

Luther Drake, 92, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
A native of Madison county, Luther was born to the late David and Alice Landers Drake. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Drake; children, Grady Drake, Patsy Stephens and Roy Lee Drake; and siblings, Robert Drake, Alfred Sorrells and Savola Anglin.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Lesueur, Kelly Drake, Alice Sorrells, Virginia Scarborough and David Drake, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Friday, Jan. 25, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 26, at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church with the Rev. Kendall Callaway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
