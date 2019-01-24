Luther Drake (01-22-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, January 24. 2019
Luther Drake, 92, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
A native of Madison county, Luther was born to the late David and Alice Landers Drake. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Drake; children, Grady Drake, Patsy Stephens and Roy Lee Drake; and siblings, Robert Drake, Alfred Sorrells and Savola Anglin.
He is survived by his children, Debbie Lesueur, Kelly Drake, Alice Sorrells, Virginia Scarborough and David Drake, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Friday, Jan. 25, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 26, at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church with the Rev. Kendall Callaway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.