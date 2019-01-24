Randolph Raymond “Randy” Armour (01-23-19)

Randolph Raymond “Randy” Armour, 81, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
A native of Easley, S.C., Mr. Armour was the son of the late Garnell Townsend Armour and Paul Armour and was preceded in death by both parents, and his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Reilly Armour. He retired from ABB (Westinghouse) after 30 years of service as a supervisor. Mr. Armour also enjoyed farming wheat and soybeans on his Madison County farm.
Survivors include his five children, sons, Bob Armour (Debbie) of Hull, Rick Armour (Jennifer) of La Jolla, Calif., and Gary Armour (Sherri) of Athens; daughters, Kathy Wheeler (Angelo) of Hull and Beverly Bonham (Russ) of Weatherford, Texas; and grandchildren, Ashley Compton (Bobby), Josh Drake (Dana), Hannah Armour, Michael Drake (Katie), and Ian Armour; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tucker, and Clarke (due in March).
Visitation: Friday, January 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services: Saturday, January 26, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Bernstein Funeral Home with the Revs. Rick Lewis and Ray Finger officiating. Interment to follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU staff at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for their compassion and care for Randy.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.
In charge of arrangements: Bernstein Funeral Home. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
