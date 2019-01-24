Bobby Clenton Savage (01-22-19)

Thursday, January 24. 2019
Bobby Clenton Savage, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. 
Bobby was an avid NASCAR and Elvis fan.  He enjoyed being outdoors whether it be camping or hiking; he had a sweet tooth and loved animals. 
Survivors include his son, James Culpepper and wife Susan of Jefferson; daughters, Angela Iler of Auburn, and Lesley Huckeba of Lawrenceville; sisters, Claudette Lathem and husband Lamar of Clermont, Sarah Garrett and husband Charles of Winder; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. 
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Chitwood. 
Funeral services: Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Gaddis officiating.  Interment to follow at Hog Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1971 Hog Mountain Church Rd., Dacula. 
Visitation: The family to receive friends Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
