Bobby Clenton Savage (01-22-19)

Bobby Clenton Savage, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Bobby was an avid NASCAR and Elvis fan. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it be camping or hiking; he had a sweet tooth and loved animals.
Survivors include his son, James Culpepper and wife Susan of Jefferson; daughters, Angela Iler of Auburn, and Lesley Huckeba of Lawrenceville; sisters, Claudette Lathem and husband Lamar of Clermont, Sarah Garrett and husband Charles of Winder; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Chitwood.
Funeral services: Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Gaddis officiating. Interment to follow at Hog Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1971 Hog Mountain Church Rd., Dacula.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
