Minnie Lee “Billy” Buchan Cliett (01-23-19)

Minnie Lee “Billy” Buchan Cliett, 87, of Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Mrs. Cliett was born in Coffee County, the daughter of the late Otis and Minnie Lee Cave Buchan. Mrs. Cliett was a retired beautician, and attended Heritage Fellowship in Bogart. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cliett is preceded by sons, Danny Merritt, Ken Merritt, Kenneth Cliett; daughter, Susie Cliett; and her husband, Buddy Cliett.
Survivors include two sons, Robbie Merritt and his wife Jenny of Athens, Rick Cliett and his wife Ginny of San Antonio; two daughters, Linda Valverde and her husband Freddy, Judy Watkins and her husband Jimmy, all of San Antonio; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services: Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Billy Anderson and Tim Vaughan officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Abby Memorial Gardens, Auburndale, Fla.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Friday, January 25, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, those desiring may wish to make memorials to Heritage Fellowship, 205 Fowler Mill Road, Bogart, Georgia 30622.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
