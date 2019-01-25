Nancy Hall Miller (01-23-19)

Nancy Hall Miller, 60, of Statham, passed away January 23, 2019. Born in Statham on October 26, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Ciciro and Sarah Mae Chambers Hall. A brother, Leon C. Hall and a sister, Juanita Martin, preceded her. Mrs. Miller was of the Pentecostal denomination and was employed by Winder Health Care as a certified nursing assistant.
Surviving are husband, William Miller, son, Jonathan Miller and daughter, Sara Franklin all of Statham; grandchildren, Dylan, Jaden, Reese and Gracelynn; sisters, Shirley Cronic of Winder, Sue (Tony) Yarberry of Conyers, Estelle (Donnie) Webb of Bogart and Kathy Palmer of Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, January 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Janice Loggins and the Rev. Donnie Webb officiating. Interment was set to be in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
