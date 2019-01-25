Frances Butler, 84, of Hoschton, entered her Savior’s presence Jan. 22, 2019 following an extended illness. Frances was born April 8, 1934, in Jackson County to the late Ernest B. and Bertie Mae Cummings Butler. Her husband, Carlton S. Butler passed into eternity September 29, 1999. Siblings Geneva Fleeman, Ray Butler and Clyde Butler also preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church, a homemaker and had resided in Barrow County for most of her adult life.
Surviving are children and spouses, Ruby and Jeff Musser, Dennis C. and Janie Butler all of Winder, Christine Butler of Hoschton, and Michele and Les Stanley of Auburn; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Viola Hood and Betty Carter both of Hoschton; and brothers, Larry Butler of Jasper, Ala., and Wendell Butler of Braselton.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Friday, January 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Steve Baker and Caleb Musser officiating. Interment was set to be held in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Frances Butler (01-22-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry