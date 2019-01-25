Bridges: Inspiring journalist receives high honor

The name Bill Apter may not ring a bell for many in the sports world.
However, that name not only takes me back to my formative teenage years in the 1980s but also conjures up a simpler time in my life when buying magazines at a hometown grocery store would give me hours of reading enjoyment.
Apter was the name, and face, most associated with the Stanley Weston family of professional wrestling magazines. He began working at the family of magazines even before I was born and was someone I learned to respect for his writing, photography and overall approach to how he conducted himself as a professional sports journalist.
He was recently inducted into Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame and the honor was certainly deserved and overdue in my opinion.
Weston, Apter’s boss, was actually a lifelong boxing fan and began working for The Ring magazine, the most famous boxing publication, at an early age. Eventually he would form his own publishing company based in Rockville Centre, N.Y. and publish numerous boxing titles during his own decades-long career.
In addition to his boxing titles, several of which actually outsold The Ring, Weston began publishing professional wrestling magazines in the 1950s. Apter was hired in 1970 and it didn’t take long for him to become a familiar face photographing matches at ringside at Madison Square Garden. He photographed big wrestling cards across the United States, Canada and Japan.
In the 1980s Apter would host various segments on the National Wrestling Alliance shows, especially those promoted by Jim Crockett. He also hosted a segment on the nationally-syndicated Pro Wrestling This Week television show created by Atlanta’s Joe Pedicino and wrestling broadcasting Hall of Famer Gordon Solie.
Apter made appearances on Pedicino’s Superstars of Wrestling television show which featured an eight-hour block of wrestling on WATL in Atlanta. Apter was a big part of the show’s Wrestlethon broadcasts which for a few years would annually air a 24-hour show raising money for various charities, including one year for policemen injured in the line of duty.
While Apter was certainly a solid writer (as anyone would have to be to appear in internationally distributed magazines) I always considered him a better photographer. His action pictures and studio photos would grace the covers of Weston’s magazines such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Wrestler, Inside Wrestling and Sports Review Wrestling among others.
Apter was actually the photo editor for the boxing titles published by Weston and formed a close relationship with Muhammed Ali, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson and other boxing icons.
Through the years as I would read Apter’s columns, which were primarily written in a news update format, it was almost like I knew him. I still have a pretty good sized collection of boxing and wrestling titles that Apter helped produce month after month for all those years.
In fact, when I was in college I wrote Apter a letter (the address of Box 48, Rockville Centre, NY 11571 remains printed on my mind) and was surprised when he wrote back offering words of encouragement for an inspiring sports writer. I remember then telling myself to always respond when readers write you.
Apter eventually left the magazines he had worked for decades and helped create WOW Magazine. By this time it was an admitted fact that professional wrestling was a scripted form of sports entertainment and WOW Magazine covered it as such. It wasn’t until recently that Pro Wrestling Illustrated took that editorial approach.
WOW Magazine did not last as the internet hurt all aspects of the printed media world. In fact, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, which Apter helped make a success, is the last printed wrestling publication in the United States.
Apter was also directly involved in one of the more famous wrestling angles of all time. Comedian and actor Andy Kaufman was a long-time pro wrestling fan and wanted to become involved in it. Apter talked to the World Wrestling Federation about it but officials were not interested. He then went to Jerry Jarrett and Jerry Lawler of Memphis, Tenn. fame and they liked the idea.
The angle drew mainstream attention to wrestling as Kaufman, who may have weighed 130 pounds, had a match with Lawler. This was after a great setup where Kaufman cut interviews putting down Tennessee and the South. The outcome of the match had Kaufman suffer a neck injury, one that the actor sold credibly giving interviews from his hospital bed. He would wear a neck brace for months.
The two would later have a famous incident on The David Letterman Show where Lawler legit slapped Kaufman. Letterman was not in on what the two planned and if you have never seen the show where this took place it is worth watching on YouTube.
Apter’s book “Is Wrestling Fixed? I Never Knew It Was Broken” was published in recent years and is a solid read giving some good insight into his days on the professional wrestling beat. Apter still contributes to a wrestling website and has been featured on various documentaries including the ESPN produced one on the Von Erich wrestling family and the tragedies members went through.
Meltzer’s Hall of Fame is considered the official one by serious pro wrestling fans. It is very tough to be inducted as a large panel of voters select the new inductees each year. For Apter, who never competed inside a wrestling ring, to now be a member shows his tremendous influence on the business.
While I have always felt Weston deserved to go in first, the fact that Apter made it into the Hall of Fame is certainly a deserved honor. Referred to as “Willie” Apter by Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, this long-time pro wrestling icon now has his name among the greats of the business and it was great to read about his selection.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
