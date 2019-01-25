D’ville police dept. hires its first female officer

There have been a lot of changes in Danielsville over the last few years and the city is beginning 2019 with one more — its first female police officer.
Officer Megan Powell, 27, officially joined the city’s police department on Dec. 14 after she graduated from the police academy.
And that makes Powell’s hire significant in another way.
“Megan is not only our first female officer, she is the first officer to be put through the police academy by the city,” Police Chief Jonathan Burnette said.
Powell, who previously worked as a corrections officer at Lee Arrendale State Prison, said she is enjoying learning the ropes at Danielsville and is currently training with fellow officer Cleve Williams. She will be a full-time 40-hour employee.
She is also enjoying learning the various “unique” situations that make up small town life.
“Everyone has been very nice,” Powell said.
Burnette and Williams agreed, saying that having her on board has not only been generally well-accepted by the public, they think she will be an asset to the department in many ways.
“For example, there may be times where she will be able to gain insights into a situation that we can’t,” Burnette said.
Powell, who is also working toward a master’s degree in criminal justice, said she became interested in law enforcement while working with the Department of Natural Resources at Tugalo State Park.
She said the park was managed by law enforcement officers at that time and her interest was piqued.
Powell’s husband, Steve, also works as a corrections officer and he encouraged her to apply at Lee Arrendale, where she was still working when the police officer position came open in Danielsville.
Powell, her husband and 4-year old daughter reside in Hartwell.
