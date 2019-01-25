Pastor recalls MLK, Civil Rights days, and talks of today’s troubles

Pastor Terry Willoughby talked to a crowded Tabors Chapel sanctuary Monday about people acting right toward one another.
“I don’t have a problem with children,” said the keynote speaker at the 15th annual Madison County Pastors and Layman’s Fellowship celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. “I have a problem with old folks who act like children.”
The Fair Play Baptist Church preacher said MLK set an example of how people should behave toward each other.
“They asked Dr. King, ‘How could you still be non-violent when folks are spitting on you and folks are calling you names and throwing rocks and hitting you and threatening your life?’ And he said, ‘My mama and daddy taught me a long time ago, no matter what they say to you, somebody has got to act like they got some sense,’” said Willoughby.
The preacher asked anyone 70 years or older in the crowd to stand. He asked for a round of applause from the room and noted that the older folks remembered the days of yesteryear — not just the three-channel black-and-white TVs, which only included channels 2, 5 and 11 — but the days of segregation, the black-and-white bathrooms and schools.
Willoughby, who was born in Athens in 1956, said he recalled the days of turmoil of the Civil Rights era.
