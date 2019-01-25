Mary L. Hogan (01-24-19)

Mary L. Hogan, 72, of Athens, passed away on January 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Viola Schultz; her brothers Harold Schultz, Jim (Frances) Schultz, Chuck (Dorothy) Schultz, and Joe Schultz; her daughter, Regina Means; her son, Marvin Webb; and her stepson, David Hogan.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Hogan; her children, Melissa Hicks and Bobby (Patricia) Webb; her step-children, Danny Hogan, Randy Hogan, and Sandy Storey; siblings, Russell (Geneva) Schultz, Maggie Hinkle, and Naomi Hudson; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
