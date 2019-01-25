Mary L. Hogan (01-24-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, January 25. 2019
Mary L. Hogan, 72, of Athens, passed away on January 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Viola Schultz; her brothers Harold Schultz, Jim (Frances) Schultz, Chuck (Dorothy) Schultz, and Joe Schultz; her daughter, Regina Means; her son, Marvin Webb; and her stepson, David Hogan.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Hogan; her children, Melissa Hicks and Bobby (Patricia) Webb; her step-children, Danny Hogan, Randy Hogan, and Sandy Storey; siblings, Russell (Geneva) Schultz, Maggie Hinkle, and Naomi Hudson; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.