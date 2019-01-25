Anne Elizabeth Harvey Rogers, 95, of Commerce, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, in her home with her family surrounding her. Mrs. Rogers was born in Halifax, N.C., to the late Frank Wiley, Sr. and Blanche Cooley Harvey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce and was a licensed dietician, retired from BJC Medical Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Amory Audrey “Johnny” Rogers, Jr.
Mrs. Rogers was dedicated to a life of service to her community. She served for 30 years on the Commerce Library Board, many of those years as chairman. She was also passionate about public health, serving for many years on the Jackson County Board of Health, both as a member and chairman. She was also an active member in her church.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her daughter, Dr. Martha Rogers of Decatur; sons, Amory A. “Tripp” Rogers, III of Nicholson and Robert H. Rogers of Commerce; sister, Dorothy Harvey Smith of Winston; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Saturday, January 26, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment to follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the church Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1-2 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Anne Elizabeth Harvey Rogers (01-24-19)
