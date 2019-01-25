Donald Earl Koogler (01-23-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, January 25. 2019
Donald Earl Koogler, 69, of Braselton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Funeral services: Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Koogler was born August 20, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Calvin and Phyllis Koogler. He was a Chief Operating Officer for Republic Waste Industries and then became an investment manager. He was a member of Legends at Chateu Elan. He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin and his mother Phyllis; brother, Dan Koogler; and daughter, Collin Koogler.      
Mr. Koogler is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; his daughters, Kyley Koogler and Kendal Koogler of Braselton; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Amy Koogler of Bellbrook, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Jim Williamson of Jamestown, Ohio; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Sherry Koogler of Dothan, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.