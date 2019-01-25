Donald Earl Koogler, 69, of Braselton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Funeral services: Sunday, January 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Koogler was born August 20, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Calvin and Phyllis Koogler. He was a Chief Operating Officer for Republic Waste Industries and then became an investment manager. He was a member of Legends at Chateu Elan. He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin and his mother Phyllis; brother, Dan Koogler; and daughter, Collin Koogler.
Mr. Koogler is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; his daughters, Kyley Koogler and Kendal Koogler of Braselton; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Amy Koogler of Bellbrook, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Jim Williamson of Jamestown, Ohio; and his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Sherry Koogler of Dothan, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Donald Earl Koogler (01-23-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry