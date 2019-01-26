Jefferson celebrated both senior night and ridding itself of a three-game region losing streak Friday night.
The Dragons (14-8) ran a six-point advantage out to 24 points at one point during fourth quarter in a 60-42 win over East Jackson.
Jacob Radaker scored 14 of his game-high 16 points after halftime as Jefferson improved to 6-4 in 8-AAA play. Daniel Parker added 13 points.
“Fourth quarter, we did a really good job of getting it into Jacob,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “I thought that was the key to running it out there was getting it into Jacob and Jacob being able to finish in there. I just don’t know what the difference is between the fourth quarter and the first three. We’ve got to watch video and figure it out.”
Jefferson led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but East Jackson (8-14, 2-8) narrowed the lead to 35-29 with two 3-pointers from Makayl Rakestraw late in the period. The Dragons then took over in the fourth quarter with a 22-5 run, which included eight points from Radaker.
Perhaps the biggest crowd-pleasing moment, though, in that run came when senior reserve post player Ryan Neese drained a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to give Jefferson a 57-36 lead. Donsha Gaither converted a traditional 3-point play moments later to increase the lead to 60-36, the largest of the night.
Jefferson was able to limit the Eagle duo of Tay Howard and Rakestraw to a combined 26 points (both players scored 13 points) after the two accounted for 43 points in the teams’ first meeting back on Dec. 18.
“You’ve got to know where (number) 11 (Rakestraw) and (number) 4 (Howard) from them are at all times,” Morris said. “I thought we did a pretty good job (of that).”
East Jackson, which suffered its fifth-straight loss, closes the regular season with a home game against Chestatee (today) and Jackson County (Tuesday) and a road trip to Monroe Area next Friday.
Jefferson faces Hart County on the road Tuesday and travels to Jackson County Friday with hopes of earning a No. 2 seed for the region tournament. If the Dragons win both games, and Hart County loses to Morgan County, they’ll lock up the No. 2 spot. A No. 2 seeding would also ensure a spot in the state tournament.
“That puts you in the drivers’ seat for sure,” Morris said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson gets back in region win column with strong fourth quarter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry