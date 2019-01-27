Maria Paula Sims (01-26-19)

Maria Paula Sims, 69, of Hoschton, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Mrs. Sims was born in Tempio Pausania, Italy, and was a business owner in the cleaning service.
Survivors include her children, Cathie Brock and her husband, Tim of Lavonia; son, Steve Sims and his wife Dawn of Hoschton; grandchildren, Mason, Courtney, Gracie, Ava, Dylan and Savannah; several brothers and sisters in Italy also survive.
Memorial Service: Monday, January 28, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Collins officiating.
Visitation: Monday, Jan. 28, from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550 Atlanta Georgia, 30346.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
