Clerk of Court set to retire

Madison County Superior Court Clerk Michelle H. Strickland has announced her retirement effective Jan. 31.
Chief Deputy Clerk Katie Cross will be appointed to fill the unexpired term, to begin Feb. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.
“This has truly been a rewarding career and one that I am grateful to the citizens of Madison County for allowing me to serve as your Superior Court Clerk for 34 years,” said Strickland. “I have strived to be progressive, keep your records with great care, and to perform all of my duties with honesty, due diligence and integrity.”
Strickland began her career in the Clerk’s Office in August 1979 for Superior Court Clerk, Syble E. Sheets. In December 1979, Strickland was appointed Deputy Clerk of Superior Court by Sheets and worked under her guidance until she retired in 1984. Strickland was elected to the position of Superior Court Clerk and sworn into office January 1985. She has served 34 years as the county’s Superior Court Clerk.
“Working for the people of Madison County has been an honor and a privilege, and I sincerely thank each of you for your continued support through the years,” said Strickland. “I have loved every minute of being your Superior Court Clerk.”
