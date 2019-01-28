Man gets jail time for drug trafficking

A Colbert man was sentenced to jail time recently in Madison County Superior Court for trafficking methamphetamine.
Harlan Page Brown was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, and to pay a $200,000 fine on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.
Other recent court actions included:
•Jamie Lee Coile, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of simple battery family violence and obstruction.
•Daniel Justin Turner, of Elberton was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of Driving Under the Influence (per se), DUI/alcohol, commercial vehicle driver using/possessing alcohol and open container violation (fine only).
•Hunter Blake Kindley, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroine) and two counts of fourth degree forgery.
•Amanda April Kirkpatrick, of Carlton, had her charge of contributing to the deprivation of a minor dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because it was determined there was insufficient evidence to present the case at trial.
•Maurice H. Stephens, of Athens had his charge of simple battery dismissed by Judge Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Cynthia Faith Haugen, of Commerce, had her charge of obstruction of an officer moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because the charge will be dismissed upon resolution of the defendant’s case in Franklin County.
•Kenneth Melvin Sterling, of Winterville, had his charges of trafficking in cocaine/marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture of drugs, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended and two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because the defendant is to be indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the same conduct. If not indicted by February, it is to be returned to the active docket.
•Christopher W. Cornejo, of Winterville, had his charge of battery family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom and will be dismissed if Cornejo is not arrested for the next 12 months.
•Cartavion Jamun Grant, of Hull, had his charge of battery moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom and the case will be dismissed if Grant undergoes an anger management evaluation and successfully completes any recommended treatment. He was also assigned 24 hours of community service.
•Daniel Clayton Taylor, of Clayton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of theft by taking and two counts of entering auto.
•Michael Shawn Blitch, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of financial identity fraud.
•Maurice Stephens, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 15 years, with the first 90 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of cruelty to children in the third degree and pay two counts of aggravated assault.
•Jeffery Shane Coker, of Royston was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction. In another case, he was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fine on charges of possession of drug-related objects and tampering with evidence. A charge of trafficking in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs was dismissed.
•Marion O’Neal Allen, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of battery family violence (reduced from felony to misdemeanor) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Christopher Lee Sorrow, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of suspended license and no proof of insurance. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealment were dismissed.
•Tiffany M. Tillman, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of drug-related objects (two counts), one count reduced from possession of methamphetamine.
•Nicholas Kit Williamson-Luduke, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and with five days to be serve in the county jail and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of DUI (less safe)/drugs and failure to maintain lane
•Walter McGuire, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction (reduced from fleeing/attempting to elude an officer). A charge of DUI/alcohol was dismissed.
