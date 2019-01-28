The state’s top public health official has overruled a November decision not to open a zone for the City of Winder to have its own emergency medical services, separate from Barrow County Emergency Services, and also has ordered all of the coverage area in Barrow County to be opened up to proposals.
In a decision sent out Jan. 22 following a Dec. 20 hearing, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Patrick O’Neal rejected an 18-2 vote by the 10-county Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council on Nov. 13 not to open the zone and directed the council to accept proposals from Barrow County, the City of Winder and any other ambulance service provider that may wish to submit a proposal. The council has also been directed to make a written recommendation by March 19 on who should provide the service.
O’Neal’s decision breathed new life into a long-running disagreement between the county and city over ambulance service within the city limits that has included a lawsuit and both sides’ inability to reach an updated service-delivery strategy agreement. City officials have said they would like the city to have its own provider, and explored contracting through a private company, expressing dissatisfaction with Barrow County Emergency Services response times. County officials have countered that two separate services within the county would create jurisdictional confusion and have shared data indicating their response times within the city are better than state and national averages.
See more in the Jan. 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Decision not to grant Winder separate EMS zone tossed out; regional council directed to open entire area to proposals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry