Ronald Theron "Ronnie" Bruce, 65, of Talmo, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
Ronnie was an avid guitar player. He retired from Simpson Trucking after 19 years. Ronnie was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his sister, Wanda Bruce Cruce and husband Jesse; nephews, Greg Cruce and Brad Cruce; great-nephews, Austin Cruce and Eli Patton; ex-wife, Deborah Bruce Harris; stepsons, Michael Waddell and Shane Miller; stepdaughter, Deborah Michelle Miller; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Grace Brown Bruce.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Wednesday, January 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment cremation planned. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Ronald Theron "Ronnie" Bruce (01-28-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry