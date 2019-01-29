Sondra Louise Woodall (01-28-19)

Sondra Louise Woodall, 73, of Commerce, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Woodall was born in Roanoke, Ala., to the late, Collins H. and Louise Virginia Gunn Tidwell. Mrs. Woodall was a homemaker and a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.
Mrs. Woodall is survived by her husband, Larry Woodall of Commerce; daughters, Carla Bryson (Robert) and Rhonda Simmons (John) both of Clarkesville; son, Cameron Woodall (Lisa) of Commerce; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Swayne Carlan and Ralph O. Smith officiating with the interment following at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
