Opal Mae Matthews Fields (01-29-19)

Opal Mae Matthews Fields, 93, of Danielsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Fields was born in Nicholson to the late Milton Homer and Lillie Mae Greene Matthews. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thurston Fields; and sons, Herman Fields and Jerry Fields.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her sons, Jimmy Fields of Nicholson and Johnny Fields of Danielsville; eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Graveside services: Thursday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Marshall Bruner officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends in the church Thursday, Jan. 31, from 1-2 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
