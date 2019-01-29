Opal Mae Matthews Fields (01-29-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, January 29. 2019
Opal Mae Matthews Fields, 93, of Danielsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Fields was born in Nicholson to the late Milton Homer and Lillie Mae Greene Matthews. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thurston Fields; and sons, Herman Fields and Jerry Fields.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her sons, Jimmy Fields of Nicholson and Johnny Fields of Danielsville; eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Graveside services: Thursday, January 31, at 2 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Marshall Bruner officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends in the church Thursday, Jan. 31, from 1-2 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.