Gasaway alleges 21 votes were illegal

Dan Gasaway’s lawsuit seeking a third election be held in the District 28 House of Representatives race got under way on Monday.
After seven hours of testimony, the court hearing ended at 5 p.m. with plans to resume at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Gasaway is contending that 21 votes were illegal in the Dec. 4 election that he lost by two votes.
That was the second election held for the District 28 seat. Gasaway also filed a lawsuit after the first election contending that illegal votes were cast in that election too, which led to the second election being held.
Gasaway is asking for a third election to be held even though the legislative session is already begun with Chris Erwin being sworn in and serving.
In the court hearing on Monday, Gasaway’s attorney, Jake Evans went over voters who he said voted improperly in the election. Three of the voters also testified about the ballots they cast.
“This case is not about Dan Gasaway; it is not about Chris Erwin,” Evans said. “It is not about House District 28. It is about upholding the democratic principles on which the greatest country on earth was founded. Men gave their life for these principles and it is all of our oblgation to uphold them.
Sandra Denton of Homer testified that when she voted in the second election, she hit “preview” to look over her votes. She said the ballot then popped out of the voter machine. She said she never hit “cast” as is required to complete the voting process. She said she asked if her vote was counted and was told that it was. However, records show that her ballot was not counted.
“I knew that I didn’t hit cast and it upset me,” she said. “It upsets me that I voted and it wasn’t counted.”
Michael Burrell of Mt. Airy testified that when he went to vote he was told that he had already cast a ballot. He said that he did not cast an earlier ballot. He looked at that earlier ballot and said it was not his signature on it.
Burrell reported what happened to Gasaway’s office in Atlanta. After investigation, Evans stated that the earlier vote is the one that was counted.
“My right to vote is very important to me,” Burrell said. “I didn’t like it that my vote wasn’t counted.”
Carrie Akers also testified on the vote she cast in the Dec .4 election. Evans said she has a Cornelia mailing address but lives in Alto.
Patricia Bower and Constance Franklin also testified about their votes in the Dec. 4 election.
“We’re here to make sure elections are property administred,” Evans said.
GASAWAY TESTIFIES
Gasaway also testified on Monday and said he was notified of several errors in the voting process.
“At that point, I was looking for errors,” he said. “We found numerous.”
He said he has had reports of other errors that are not even part of the lawsuit.
“I’ve had people reporting errors to me of disenfranchising in Banks County in the past week that aren’t part of the litigation,” he said.
DEFENDS VOTES
Attorney Brian Tyson stated that all 21 of the votes being contested can be validated.
“Mere speculation is not a reason to overthrow an election,” he said. “There is nothing but speculation in Mr. Gasaway’s allegation.”
COMING UP WEDNESDAY
Court will resume on Wednesday with one of the issues on the agenda is Gasaway’s that Sheriff Carlton Speed’s vote should not be counted since the sheriff does not live in Banks County.
This issue came up several years ago with a ruling that Speed’s property is in the county limits.
