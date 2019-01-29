BOYS' BASKETBALL: Aggressive Eagles earn rivalry win

Unlike the past two meetings between East Jackson and Jackson County, there was no photo finish this time between these two rivals.
East Jackson (10-14, 3-8 Region 8-AAA) led wire-to-wire in a 54-41 victory over Jackson County Tuesday night at home. The Eagles enjoyed a 22-point advantage in the fourth quarter at one point.
East Jackson coach David Akin encouraged his team to be aggressive out of the gate.
“We knew they would zone us and try to slow us down, but I told the guys ‘you’ve got to be ready to attack,’” he said. “‘We want to be patient but be very aggressive when it’s time to attack. Don’t shy away from what you know to be.’ So, I feel like we did that.”
With the victory, East Jackson swept the regular-season series with the Panthers and earned its fifth-straight win in this rivalry.
Senior Tay Howard led the way on senior night with 17 points, while Makayl Rakestraw added 15 points.
Panther standout Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 17 points, but the team’s other top scorers — Cam Shaw and Kedric Zimmer — were held in single digits.
“We’ve got a game plan versus Kalib, but easier said than done,” Akin said. “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s really hard to stop … Every time we tried something, he had something for us, so we really didn’t stop him at all. He just had his way with us, and fortunately for us, the other guys really didn’t get going.”
East Jackson jumped out to leads of 8-2 and 11-5 in the first quarter, and the Eagles gradually distanced themselves from the Panthers (11-13, 1-10).
The teams traded 3-pointers in the final seven seconds of the half as the Eagles took a 27-16 advantage into halftime.
Clinton gave the Panthers brief momentum with a traditional 3-point play that closed the gap to 31-24 midway through the third quarter. But East Jackson’s Jimmie Jackson answered on the other end of the floor with a 3-pointer that started a 13-1 run.
East Jackson led 44-27 heading into the fourth quarter and built its largest lead of the night by scoring the first five points of the final period to push ahead 49-27.
Akin was not pleased with how the game ended, however. The Eagles scored just five points in the final 6:56 as the Panthers cut a 22-point margin to 13 points.
“I was not happy with the finish whatsoever,” he said. “I’m trying not to be negative, but we didn’t finish that game the way we wanted to and we let our emotions get the best of us … That’s just not how we finish games here.”
Still, the victory ensured a happy senior night for the Eagles, and Akin praised his senior group.
“I am very proud of these seniors,” he said. “They have fought through a very demanding senior year, and I am counting on them to keep this team together down the stretch.”
East Jackson now faces a road test against Monroe Area (7-15, 4-6 Region 8-AAA) as the Eagles are trying to earn a No. 5 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
“We’re excited about where we’re headed,” Akin said. “Now is the time to start clicking, and I feel like we are, but we’ve got a big one on Friday at Monroe, and let’s just say we’ll be down there by ourselves and we’re not expecting any help from anybody.”
As for the Panthers, they host rival Jefferson (14-9, 6-5) Friday to close the regular season.
