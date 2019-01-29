On a night when East Jackson honored its seniors, it was a freshman who made history.
Haven Rollins hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a school-record 31 points to lead the Eagles (8-16, 3-8 Region 8-AAA) to a 69-35 win over Jackson County (5-19, 0-11 Region 8-AAA) Tuesday at home.
“She’s gotten within one basket of the school record a couple of times and missed a free throw or a shot down the stretch,” East Jackson coach Donnie Byrom said. “So, we kind of challenged her in practice the other day, and we’re going to challenge her again to go get it again because that’s what records are there for … Haven has shown that if she keeps working hard, she can be a player that will be the best to walk the halls of East Jackson.”
Rollins’ 31-point effort broke the previous record of 28 points, set by both Kayla Thomas (2013) and Autumn Wilbanks (2008).
“It was a special night for her,” Byrom said. “She was feeling it on offense.”
The coach said he compares Rollins to former NBA player Vinnie Johnson, who was nicknamed “The Microwave” for his ability to enter a game and get hot from the floor quickly. Byrom said he’s learned to rest Rollins in spurts in order to yield similar results.
“She’ll go out there and hit two or three in a row just because she’s fresh,” he said.
Rollins hit three first-quarter 3-pointers as part of a dominating 19-0 run to start the game. Byrom credited Maurissa Thomas, who finished with 10 points, for helping set-up Rollins’ early 3-point opportunities.
“We had talked a lot about getting Maurissa touches and Maurissa being an unselfish player and willing to give it back up to other people, and those inside-outside 3’s were key to getting that start going,” Byrom said.
East Jackson built a 38-15 lead at the half and maintained that cushion in the third quarter. Rollins’ seventh 3-pointer of the night pushed the Eagles’ lead to 51-26 with a minute left in the third quarter. She had 23 points through three quarters.
East Jackson finished off the game with a 11-1 run, capped off with a basket from Rollins with 31 seconds left for the game’s final points.
Kennedy Harris was the lone scorer to reach double figures for Jackson County, finishing with 11 points.
Though Rollins’ night went down in the record books, the Eagle seniors earned praise from Byrom on senior night.
“Our seniors don’t always make the stat sheet, but they’ve been invaluable to our practices,” Byrom said. “Without them, we couldn’t run drills in practice, and they do a lot of things to help this team with their spirit and heart.”
Senior Abbie Howington, who has been a part of the Eagle program since fifth grade, finished with nine points.
“She just bleeds Eagle,” Byrom said. “She’s what you want out of that.”
Meanwhile, senior Brynna Cozzens, who scored four points, played a major role on defense.
“Brynna Cozzens has just really shown a lot of willingness to do whatever she can to support the team,” Byrom said. “That big start tonight, a lot of it had to do with the fact that on defense, she wasn’t going to let her girl touch the ball. She did a good job of denying the way we ask them to.”
After his team lost to Jefferson Friday, Byrom said the goal was to put together a three-game winning streak and the team cleared the first step toward that with the win over Jackson County. The victory also gives the team some late-season momentum.
“It’s a lot of momentum,” Byrom said. “We’ve won more than we’ve lost here since Christmas, but trying to win a couple in a row has been a challenge. Winning is contagious. Learning how to win is contagious.”
East Jackson will play Monroe Area (5-18, 3-7 Region 8-AAA) Friday at 7 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The winner of that game will earn the No. 5 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
“Monroe Area doesn’t have a lot of wins, but playing at Monroe Area, we have not been able to win (there) the last couple of years,” Byrom said.
The coach said the team’s goal from day one has been to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
“There is not a banner on the wall that says ‘girls’ basketball’ because girls’ basketball has not made the state tournament,” Byrom said. “If we could do that, it would be something special for the seniors and for the ‘Iron Five’ (Byrom’s nickname for his starting five) that have kind of been carrying the load for us here lately.”
