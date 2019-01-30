Imogene “Jean” Dove Holloway (01-29-19)

Imogene “Jean” Dove Holloway, 84, of Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Mrs. Holloway was born in Danielsville on October 5, 1934, daughter of the late Lovic Dove and the late Ida Bell Highland Dove. She was a homemaker and a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Broden Holloway; and brother, Carlton Dove.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Broden Wayne and Beth Starr Holloway and Nelson and Kendra Fuller Holloway, all of Danielsville; grandchildren, Morgan Holloway and Fuller Holloway; and sisters, Shirley Dove Carey, Barbara Dove Carey and Juanita Dove McGee, all of Danielsville.
Funeral services: Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kenny Davison officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Holloway will be placed in the church on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until funeral hour. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shiloh Fire Department, c/o Buddy Neal Sexton, 4220 Hwy. 174, Danielsville, GA 30633.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
