The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host “An Evening with the Candidates” on Feb. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
Both Rolando Alvarez and Scott Vickery, candidates for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 race, have agreed to appear and will answer questions from the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee.
“Businesses are concerned, and want answers,” said Governmental Affairs Committee head Steve Hawn of Frazier Services in a news release. “Our committee is working to develop these questions to better understand who we elect.”
Each candidate will appear on-stage with his opponent, and there will be a limited amount of time for questions from the audience.
Alvarez and Vickery are running to fill the seat left vacant by former commissioner Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October due to health reasons.
Alvarez, a banker and real estate agent, served on the Barrow County Board of Education from 2014-18. He resigned his District 8 at-large seat in December in order to run for the commission vacancy. Vickery is retired from a three-decade career in Gwinnett County government, where he was involved in transportation and public works. He also has served on several Barrow County boards, including the planning commission, personnel review board, SPLOST Citizen Selection Committee and comprehensive plan stakeholder advisory group.
The special election is set for March 19.
Chamber to host candidate forum for District 3 commission race
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry