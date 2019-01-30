Wrestling: AHS, WBHS look to send wrestlers through to sectionals

The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams are looking to finish the season strong as they enter the final stretch, beginning Saturday with the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament at Dacula High School.
The coaches of the six area schools were scheduled to meet Thursday to finalize seeding for each weight class. Wrestling will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state sectionals at Alexander High School next weekend. The top eight in each weight at sectionals will then advance to the state tournament in Macon.
Apalachee coach Randy Hill said he is hopeful his team will have several wrestlers move through to sectionals.
“At this point, it’s all up to them,” Hill said. “They’ve got to wrestle well. It’s all a mental thing, getting beyond the mistakes, doing what they’ve been taught. Traditional is a different beast and the time to shine is now. You don’t want to be the one sitting there eating Skittles and not competing on the mat when sectionals and state roll around.”
Earlier this month at the area duals, three Wildcats went undefeated — Allan Fulk (132 pounds), Bryson Ferguson (138 pounds) and Hunter Noblett (170 pounds). Senior Corbin Lang, who competed at state last year, and Alex Stephenson at 195 pounds both went 4-1 at the area duals and have had solid seasons.
Winder-Barrow coach Matt Patton said he’s also optimistic several wrestlers will make it through. Senior Zach Thomas, who competed at state last year, could be the favorite at 126 after going 5-0 at the area duals and Morgan Bell went 4-1 at 113. After having four wrestlers out at the area duals, the Bulldoggs are doing some reshuffling to their lineup, moving Rosseau O Asu Abang from 182 to 195, Nate Allen from 170 to 182 and Gio DeJesus from 160 to 170.
“I think maybe 6-8 of our guys should make it to sectionals,” Patton said. “Our more experienced wrestlers have all done really well. And then from there, who knows, maybe we can get a couple of surprises.”
Hill said there could be plenty of room for surprises Saturday.
“Being an old coach who’s been around a while, I understand when you’re at the top in your weight class, everyone’s out to get you and you’ve got to do your best because people are going to be trying to knock you off,” he said. “It’s the time of year where you have to gel together and hopefully all of our kids have gotten to the point where they’re ready to do their best wrestling.”
