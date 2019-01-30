Basketball: Wintry weather pushes back Winder-Barrow, Apalachee games

The threat of wintry weather Tuesday caused the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee region road games to be postponed.
Winder-Barrow’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contests at Gainesville were tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. Apalachee’s games at Lanier were pushed back to Monday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Both Winder-Barrow teams are coming off home region wins Friday over Habersham Central.
Despite the absence of their top player, the Lady Bulldoggs knocked off the Lady Raiders 39-28 as Taniyah Parrish and Daisia Stillwell both finished with double-doubles. Parrish had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Stillwell had 12 points and 10 boards.
Senior guard and Cincinnati signee Chellia Watson missed the game due to an ankle injury and will likely miss the Lady Bulldoggs final two regular-season games Wednesday and Friday at home against Dacula, but is expected back for next week’s region tournament at Winder-Barrow, WBHS coach Kimberly Garren said.
Against Dacula on Friday, the Lady Doggs will be aiming to lock up the No. 2 seed for the region tournament. That would give them an automatic state playoff berth and a bye in the first round of the region tournament on Feb. 7. Tipoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m.
The Winder-Barrow boys picked up their second straight win Friday, holding off Habersham Central 59-58 to improve to 8-15 overall and 3-5 in region play. The Bulldoggs appear headed for a do-or-die first-round region tournament game with crosstown rival Apalachee with a playoff berth on the line for a third straight year, but could potentially finish as the No. 3 seed with upsets of Gainesville and Dacula.
The Wildcats (9-14, 2-6) fell 73-62 at home against Gainesville on Friday. Jamonte Wallace led Apalachee with 18 points, while AJ Millbrooks had 15 and Rayne Knowles added 10. The Red Elephants were led by Rafael Rubel, who poured in 23.
The Apalachee girls, meanwhile, picked up their first region victory, knocking off Gainesville 66-49, behind senior Nakia Hooks’ 29-point effort. Joanna Gross and Karrah Haller added 11 points apiece.
The Lady Wildcats (7-16, 1-7) will be back in action Friday when they visit Habersham Central for a 6 p.m. start. The boys game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
