Basketball: Lady Knights’ lead slips away late in region loss to Westminster

The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls’ basketball team did not trail Tuesday’s home region game against Westminster School of Augusta until there were under two minutes to play.
But by the time they fell behind, the Lady Knights’ offense had gone cold and they weren’t able to recover, falling 41-35 to the Lady Wildcats.
It was a tough loss to swallow for BCA (10-12, 2-5 GISA Region 4-AAA), which scored the first nine points of the game and maintained that cushion at halftime, 24-15.
But the Lady Knights managed just 11 points after the break, and while they still led 28-19 late in the third quarter, Westminster went on a 15-6 run that tied the game with 3:18 remaining.
Rebekah Doolittle sank a free throw with two minutes left to briefly put BCA back out in front, but that was the last point the Lady Knights would score. Westminster’s Genevieve Waller, who scored 15 of her game-high 18 points after intermission, drilled a 3-pointer with 1:47 left that put the Lady Wildcats on top for good. Westminster hit four more free throws down the stretch to close it out.
“We came out very strong and I was really proud of the effort in the first half,” BCA coach Julie Cavoretto said. “(Westminster is) a good team. We felt good going into the second half but we didn’t get the ball where we wanted to on offense and we let them have some points we shouldn’t have.
“We prepared a lot for the outside shot with the defense we ran, but it caused more of a weakness for us in our rebounding. Credit to them, they worked the ball inside and were able to have some success.”
The Lady Knights were led by freshman guard Jadyn Goddard, who scored a team-high 10 points and used her blazing speed to record several steals and lead fast-breaks that translated into easy buckets.
“She’s a fireball on the outside for us,” Cavoretto said of Goddard. “I look forward to a lot more good basketball from her here at BCA.”
Katherine Gano added 9 first-half points for BCA but was held scoreless in the second half. Seniors Olivia Morgan and Stella Byrd had 6 points apiece.
Byrd hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 15 seconds left in the first half that pushed the Lady Knights’ lead to nine. Morgan and Byrd were honored after the game as part of BCA’s senior night.
“I’m super proud of them and the way they played tonight,” Cavoretto said. “Olivia didn’t come out of the game at all and Stella gave us a lot of big minutes. They both have given their all and had a great four years here.”
BCA will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday for a non-region contest at Lyndon Academy in Woodstock before it closes out its regular season Friday at John Milledge Academy at 6 p.m.
The Lady Knights are locked in as the No. 4 seed for next week’s region tournament at John Milledge and will face fifth-seeded Loganville Christian on Tuesday with a state playoff berth on the line.
BCA has already beaten its rival twice earlier this season.
