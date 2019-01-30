Groundbreaking for new high school is Thursday

A ceremonial groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the site of the new high school on the west side of Jackson County.
Members of the Jackson County Board of Education will be joined by Ralph Richardson, Jackson County commissioner; Theresa Kenerly, Hoschton mayor; Martha Martin, a Braselton community leader; Pete Jones, Jackson County Comprehensive High School principal, and JCCHS students, band members and cheerleaders, among others.
“Marking this occasion gives us a chance to celebrate new opportunities for our community, our families, our students, and our staff,” said April Howard, Jackson County School System superintendent. “We hope all our stakeholders will join us for the fun.”
School officials hope to open the new building, which will accommodate classes for eighth- through 12th-graders, in the 2020-21 school year.
The event will be held on the new school’s property, 140 acres bordered by Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd.; those attending are asked to look for parking signs on the Hwy. 332 side of the property.
