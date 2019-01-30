A Braselton doctor has been indicted for illegally prescribing drugs. Dr. Johnny Di Blasi, 46, of Braselton, is being held in custody pending trial in federal court for allegedly prescribing drugs to non-patients illegally.
Di Blasi is named in a nine-count indictment for conspiracy to unlawfully dispense controlled substances (Oxycodone), unlawful dispensation of controlled substances (Schedules II and IV), and (giving) false statements related to healthcare matters, said Bobby L. Christine, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took Di Blasi into custody Christmas Eve at the Miami International Airport. He was waiting to board a flight to Medellin, Colombia.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton doctor charged for illegal narcotic prescriptions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry