The City of Hoschton unveiled its proposed 2019 budget last week in its first public hearing on the funding. A second hearing is slated for Thursday, Jan. 31 during the council’s work session meeting.
The proposed budget for the city’s general fund is set at $1.13 million while the town’s water and sewer fund is expected to top $2.88 million in 2019. To balance the general fund budget, the city expects to use $150,000 from its reserves in 2019.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Braselton News.
Hoschton looks at 2019 budget
