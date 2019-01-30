Clearing, grading under way at SK site

Wednesday, January 30. 2019
Simpson Trucking and Grading from Gainesville was awarded a contract for grading the SK Battery America site last week, and about 50 people were on-site Thursday working on the project.
At least two tractor-trailer dump trucks and a line of earth-moving equipment were on site on Thursday.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
