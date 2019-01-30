The Commerce City Council quickly approved two grants last week that would bring nearly $700,000 to town for city projects.
The council unanimously approved grants from OneGeorgia for $471,625 and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $219,429. Only one, from FEMA, cost the city anything – $22,232.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce gets OneGeorgia, FEMA grants
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry