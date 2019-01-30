Commerce gets OneGeorgia, FEMA grants

Wednesday, January 30. 2019
The Commerce City Council quickly approved two grants last week that would bring nearly $700,000 to town for city projects.
The council unanimously approved grants from OneGeorgia for $471,625 and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $219,429. Only one, from FEMA, cost the city anything – $22,232.
