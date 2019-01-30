Commerce is likely facing an “explosion” in growth in the next five years, certainly the next 10, and the city should start getting ready. Joe Leffew, chairman of the city’s planning commission, made that comment during a work session of the group Monday night.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce ‘should upgrade planning for growth’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry