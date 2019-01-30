BOC initiates rezoning of rejected warehouse land

Jackson County leaders are pursuing zoning changes for property of a previously rejected warehouse development.
In an unusual move for a local government, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 21 to initiate the changes for the 90-acre parcel at the corner of Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln.
Jackson County is pursuing three changes:
•a map amendment to change the future land use from industrial to master planned mixed use;
•a rezoning from A-2 to R-2 (medium density residential); and
•a special use to allow a master planned development mixed use with residential and commercial.
Those requests will be heard by the Jackson County Planning Commission at its Feb. 28 meeting and could be heard by the BOC in March.
